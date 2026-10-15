Anthropic revenue jumps to US$16.8 billion in quarter before IPO

The Claude maker says it reached profitability in Q3 on an adjusted basis

Anthropic is set to begin formally marketing for its IPO as soon as the week of Nov 9, putting it in line to begin trading before Thanksgiving. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Anthropic told prospective investors its third quarter revenue hit US$16.8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as the artificial intelligence model maker pushes ahead with plans to go public.

The firm behind Claude told investors it had achieved profitability in the quarter on an adjusted basis in a presentation Wednesday (Oct 14) at its San Francisco headquarters, the people said.

Anthropic is set to begin formally marketing for its initial public offering as soon as the week of Nov 9, putting it in line to begin trading before Thanksgiving, Bloomberg News has reported.

Anthropic is expected to make its debut no later than the end of 2026.

Deliberations are ongoing and the timeline could continue to shift, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public.

The Financial Times reported some of the figures earlier on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Anthropic declined to comment.

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

Anthropic, ascendant for much of 2026, now faces renewed competition from the likes of OpenAI, which is neck and neck with its rival in the race for a higher valuation.

The companies are also at the centre of mounting public scrutiny over AI safety after a string of high-profile hacking incidents by rogue agents, ramping up concern about the potential impact on Anthropic’s IPO.

Meta Platforms added to competitors for investors to monitor after releasing an AI model which the company says is a big leap over its own predecessors.

Muse Wonder’s capabilities put it on par with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude when it comes to coding, or working through financial or legal questions, according to the company.

Investors’ reactions to Anthropic’s update will be critical to the IPO process, with some indicating prior to Wednesday’s meeting that a fair valuation for the company is in the US$1.8 trillion to US$2 trillion ballpark.

The company expects to match or beat the size of SpaceX’s IPO, Bloomberg News has reported.

Anthropic had a net loss of almost US$42 billion in 2025, a roughly five times increase from about US$8.3 billion the year before, Bloomberg News reported in August.

The company’s full-year revenue was roughly US$4.6 billion for 2025, up markedly from US$386 million in the year before, though its operating loss ballooned to more than US$8 billion, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.

Powering ahead with an IPO would see Anthropic defy a string of delays and postponements in the market for new listings globally.

Data centre operator AirTrunk delayed the IPO of a real estate investment trust in Singapore until next year, days after a planned IPO for Australian data centre company Firmus collapsed. BLOOMBERG