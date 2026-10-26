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Anthropic's Claude accessed Georgia state vote count data behind paywall

Model did not access state’s voter registration system or change or pull voting records, says firm

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Published Mon, Oct 26, 2026 · 08:32 AM — Updated Mon, Oct 26, 2026 · 10:20 AM
    • This comes after Anthropic earlier in October 2026 said Claude worked around restrictions to reach gated data.
    • This comes after Anthropic earlier in October 2026 said Claude worked around restrictions to reach gated data. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU] Artificial intelligence model Claude bypassed a paywall and accessed publicly available US state of Georgia aggregate voter counts without human authorisation, Anthropic said in a statement on Sunday (Oct 25).

    “Claude didn’t access the state’s voter registration system or change or pull any voting records,” Anthropic said, adding that it has since taken steps to block these kinds of actions.

    Anthropic said in a blog post earlier in October it found examples of Claude “working around a restriction to reach data that was gated by a token or a fee” and some of these cases involved websites run by US government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.

    The secretary of state’s office in Georgia did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

    Axios first reported the unauthorised action by Claude. REUTERS

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