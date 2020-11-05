Ant's foiled IPO: Taming of Jack Ma or urgent need to rein in fintechs?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ONE of the early signs that the Ant Group's US$35 billion initial public offer (IPO) had hit a snag was the curious tearing down of all its advertisements from billboards across Shanghai Metro stations before its scheduled Thursday debut. Reason: their contents allegedly promote...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes