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Anytime Fitness Asia’s owner said to weigh US$400 million sale

It has started reaching out to prospective buyers, sources say

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Published Tue, Aug 18, 2026 · 08:20 PM
    • Anytime Fitness Asia has a network of over 600 clubs across markets including Singapore, the Philippines and Hong Kong.
    • Anytime Fitness Asia has a network of over 600 clubs across markets including Singapore, the Philippines and Hong Kong. PHOTO: BT FILE

    ANYTIME Fitness Asia’s owner is considering selling the gym operator in a deal that could be valued at as much as US$400 million including debt, people with knowledge of the matter said. 

    Inspire Brands Asia, which controls the business running Anytime Fitness in eight Asian markets, is working with an adviser on the planned divestment, the people said. It has started reaching out to prospective buyers, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

    Anytime Fitness Asia has a network of over 600 clubs across Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, including more than 150 company-owned locations, its website shows. 

    Inspire Brands Asia, which bought the business in 2020 in the wake of the Covid pandemic, is backed by some of the top submaster franchisees in the region as well as Exacta Capital Partners and Aura Group. 

    Deliberations are ongoing, and there is no certainty they will lead to a transaction, according to the people. 

    Inspire Brands Asia declined to comment. Anytime Fitness Asia, Exacta and Aura did not respond to requests for comment. BLOOMBERG

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