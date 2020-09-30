You are here

Aoxin Q&M in talks with third party for 'possible transaction' of its wholly owned unit

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 7:08 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

CATALIST-listed Aoxin Q&M Dental Group said in a regulatory update on Wednesday that it is currently in discussions with a third party for a possible transaction involving its stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Panjin Aoxin Quanmin Stomatology Hospital Co.

However, the company said that it has not made any decision or entered any agreement for the possible transaction. It added that there is no certainty or assurance that the current discussions will progress beyond the current stage or that the transaction will occur.

The company will release further announcement if and when there are any material developments which warrant disclosure.

Shares of Aoxin Q&M Dental last traded at 13.5 Singapore cents.

