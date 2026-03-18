Apac to lead Swiss private bank EFG’s growth; region contributes 25% of AUM

Hong Kong remains a core market with an established wealth ecosystem and its position as a gateway to China

EFG's growth in Asia Pacific has been driven by new client relationships rather than existing ones. PHOTO: EFG

[SINGAPORE] Asia-Pacific is a critical region for Swiss private bank EFG International, and the continued creation of new wealth bodes well for it to play a key role in its 2025-2028 strategic cycle.

“The region has delivered strong growth across all locations, with net new asset growth of 8.5 per cent in 2025, equivalent to 3.2 billion Swiss francs (S$5.2 billion) of the 11.3 billion Swiss francs of net new assets generated globally,” said the bank’s executive chairman (Apac) Albert Chiu in an interview with The Business Times.

The bank joins others in turning its focus to Asia’s private wealth for continued growth.