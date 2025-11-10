Apollo to become majority shareholder in Atletico Madrid

The Atletico Madrid deal marks the latest venture into sports by private equity firms, attracted by their stable and predictable revenue streams. PHOTO: REUTERS

[MADRID] US fund Apollo’s sports investment arm Apollo Sports Capital has agreed to become the majority shareholder in top-tier Spanish football club Atletico Madrid, the club said on Monday (Nov 10), without disclosing any financial details.

A source close to the deal said it would value the whole of the club at about 2.5 billion euros (S$3.8 billion).

The deal marks the latest venture into sports by private equity firms, attracted by their stable and predictable revenue streams.

The club’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and president Enrique Cerezo will remain in their roles and as shareholders, Atletico said, and the investment is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Sources told Reuters in September the US firm sought to take control of the club by acquiring part of stakes owned by Gil Marin, Cerezo and, possibly, from investment fund Ares Management.

A&O Shearman acted as legal counsel to Apollo Sports Capital. ECIJA acted as legal counsel to Gil Marin and Cerezo.