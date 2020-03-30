You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Apple supplier Foxconn's profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 4:29 PM

file79dajsqf5p41kwcrbcte.jpg
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn reported a 23.7 per cent fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 on Monday as it braces for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that has hit demand from key customers such as Apple.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn reported a 23.7 per cent fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 on Monday as it braces for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that has hit demand from key customers such as Apple.

Foxconn, which assembles iPhones at factories in China, reported net profit of NT$47.76 billion (S$2.25 billion), according to Reuters calculations, slightly above an average forecast of NT$46.94 billion from 14 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer did not given any explanation for the decline from NT$62.61 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Foxconn is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with the fallout from coronavirus restrictions that have disrupted supply chains and hurt demand.

Apple, its biggest client, rescinded its outlook for the first quarter of 2020 saying manufacturing in China had taken longer than expected to resume amid travel restrictions and an extended Lunar New Year break.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

Foxconn warned this month that revenue would fall more than 15 per cent in businesses including consumer electronics in the first quarter. But it said revenue would recover thereafter as production returns to normal in virus-hit China.

Foxconn reported its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years in February as the outbreak continued to play havoc with its business.

Shares in the company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, have fallen more than 12 per cent this year.

REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Sabah extends palm oil plantation shutdowns

7 firms sign MOU to study hydrogen as green energy source for Singapore

ComfortDelGro Taxi extends cabbie relief, to sink into red for fiscal 2020

Asian markets resume losses as stimulus joy fades

Qantas says pilots approve pay deal covering Sydney-London flights

Toyota says most Europe plants won't restart until April 20 at earliest

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Monday as worries about the depth of the economic crisis caused by...

Mar 30, 2020 04:13 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia limits hours for shops, restaurants, taxis in lockdown

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is imposing limits on the hours of operation for restaurants, taxi services and some shops...

Mar 30, 2020 04:08 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets extend losses in early deals

[LONDON] European stocks slid further in early trading on Monday as coronavirus-fuelled volatility gripped global...

Mar 30, 2020 04:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Coffee importers stockpiling on fears over coronavirus lockdowns

[LONDON] Coffee importers in some of the largest consuming countries are stockpiling, bringing forward orders by up...

Mar 30, 2020 03:53 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares close little changed amid coronavirus fears

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed little changed on Monday after last week's sharp gains, as fears of a deeper...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.