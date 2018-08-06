You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

APTT posts flat Q2 DPU of 1.625 S cents; warns of lower 2019 DPU

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 10:15 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

ASIAN Pay Television Trust (APTT) reported second-quarter interim distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.625 Singapore cents for the period ended June 30, 2018, unchanged from the year-ago period.

The trust, focused on the pay-TV business, reported Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of S$46.27 million for the second fiscal quarter, down 7.4 per cent from the corresponding period a year ago due to "challenging operating and economic conditions" in Taiwan, its key market. It clocked revenue of of S$77.57 million, down 6.6 per cent.

In constant Taiwan dollar (NT$) terms, total revenue for the reporting quarter and half year was down 4.1 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively than the prior corresponding period.

Foreign exchange contributed to a negative variance of 2.5 per cent for the quarter, and 1.8 per cent for the half year compared to the year-ago period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Equity attributable to APTT's unitholders inched downwards to S$1.14 billion from S$1.19 billion a year ago.

The business will continue to be driven by the broadband segment, noted chief executive Brian McKinley in a media statement, adding it has shown "reasonable progress" with growing revenue generating units and revenue in New Taiwan dollar terms, compared to the previous year.

"To navigate the competitive environment, we will continue to monitor market dynamics and enhance our service offerings. Our key investment in 2018 and 2019 is to deploy fibre deeper into the network. We believe this strategy will enable us to retain and attract more subscribers who are increasingly looking for higher broadband speeds at competitive prices to meet their growing demand for data.

"Overall, we expect our Ebitda for the second half of the year to improve, but on a full year basis, 2018 Ebitda may be lower than 2017," Mr McKinley cautioned.

The group also noted that DPU in 2019 is "likely to be lowered" in the midst a challenging environment, which includes the impact of competition in the wireless broadband market.

APTT's counter was down 2.35 per cent, or S$0.01, to S$0.41 as at 10.04am on Monday.

Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

Noble to boost new trading holding company bond issuance from US$280m to US$300m

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

Sasseur Reit records DPU of 1.587 S cents in maiden earnings

Raffles Medical Q2 profit up 0.8% to S$16.9m

Manulife US Reit posts 9.7% drop in Q2 DPU on enlarged unit base

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
3 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
4 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
5 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

Aug 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening