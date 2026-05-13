AR Capital to target AI beneficiaries, ‘dividend growers’ in new EQDP fund

Company says it stands out from the pack by having its analysts and fund managers work as a single integrated team

Lam Min Hwui (left), investment director at AR Capital and lead analyst of the "AR Majulah SG Fund" and Millicent Lai, executive director for investment. PHOTO: AR CAPITAL

[SINGAPORE] As fund managers under Singapore’s Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) crowd into similar strategies, AR Capital believes its globally integrated research team and focus on artificial intelligence beneficiaries and “dividend growers” can help it stand out.

The independent home-grown fund manager is preparing to launch its “AR Majulah SG Fund” in June, after having been selected as one of six managers in the second batch of firms under the EQDP; another batch is expected to be named in the coming weeks.

Unlike larger firms which spread their expertise across the world, AR Capital said its differentiating factor lies in how its analysts and fund managers operate as a single integrated team in Singapore.