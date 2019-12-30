You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ARA buys Robinson Centre for undisclosed sum

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 6:29 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

ARA Asset Management has purchased Robinson Centre for an undisclosed sum via one of its private real estate funds, the real estate assets manager revealed in a press release on Monday. 

The Business Times had reported on Dec 3 that the ARA was a potential buyer for the 20-storey office building, with market watchers expecting the price to be around S$340 million, or about S$2,550-2,600 per square foot. Robinson Centre has a net lettable area of about 132,300 sq ft, and sits on a site with about 76 years left on its leasehold tenure.

The purchase is a "rare acquisition opportunity in a mature office district with short supply of office space and limited pipeline", ARA said in its press release. The company plans to embark on asset enhancement initiatives, which may include refurbishment and upgrading of the existing building façade and interiors.

It may also reposition the property through active leasing, given its short weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 1.5 years. The building boasts some of the highest floor-to-ceiling heights of 3.5 metres, compared to the typical three-metre height of grade A office developments in the Singapore CBD, ARA noted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“The successful acquisition of Robinson Centre demonstrates ARA’s extensive network and excellent deal-sourcing capabilities. True to our investor-operator philosophy, we are ready to execute our asset enhancement plans to rebrand, reposition and revitalise the property, said David Kim, acting CEO of ARA Private Funds, in the press release. 

SEE ALSO

ARA Asset Management to form JV with European investment manager

Robinson Centre is ARA’s 12th asset acquisition this year, via its real estate investment trusts (Reits) and private real estate funds. Others include 51 Bras Basah Road in Singapore, Seoul Square in Korea and  21 Harris Street in Australia. 

Excluding Robinson Centre, ARA’s portfolio in Singapore exceeded S$12 billion as at end-September.

Companies & Markets

Ayondo chairman resigns, cites shift in company’s focus

Uni-Asia says impact from fire on HK property project is limited

SIAS calls on Aqua Munda to disclose funding, intentions regarding Hyflux

OCBC ends digital wholesale bank move with Keppel, Validus

Yanlord extends closing date for UE shareholders to accept offer to Jan 20

Hyflux expects 'material adverse financial impact' from ending previous deal for TuasOne project

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 30, 2019 06:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Ayondo chairman resigns, cites shift in company’s focus

THOMAS Winkler has resigned as the non-executive chairman of Ayondo, citing the Catalist-listed company’s shift away...

Dec 30, 2019 05:54 PM
Stocks

STI posts slight losses ahead of New Year's Eve

THE Straits Times Index (STI) stayed mostly range-bound, ending the session at 3,222.44, down 4.09 points or 0.1 per...

Dec 30, 2019 05:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Uni-Asia says impact from fire on HK property project is limited

UNI-ASIA Group’s Hong Kong property project is still on schedule despite a fire in November, the mainboard-listed...

Dec 30, 2019 05:41 PM
Executive Money

Ivory Coast cocoa crop boosted by mild Harmattan, farmers say

[ABIDJAN] There was no rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, but late and mild Harmattan...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly