ARA co-founder John Lim is now patron of Sias

Sun, Jan 06, 2019 - 5:24 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

ARA Asset Management's co-founder John Lim is now patron of the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) with effect from Jan 1.

The role is honorary with no executive functions. He joins Stephen Riady, executive chairman of property group OUE, who became patron of Sias from June last year. Tony Tan Keng Yam, the former president of Singapore, became the chief patron of the shareholder watchdog group in October 2017. 

According to David Gerald, president and chief executive of Sias, the organisation allows for one chief patron and up to three patrons to be appointed. 

In a press statement on Sunday, Sias said Mr Lim has been a "believer and supporter of our objectives", and the organisation invited him to be patron.

Mr Lim said in the statement: "Sias is well-recognised for its excellent work in the area of corporate governance, investor education and financial literacy. As a supporter of strong corporate governance, I would like to thank Sias for this honourable appointment. I look forward to contributing to Sias' relentless efforts in building an educated, engaged and empowered investment community."

