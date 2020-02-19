You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ARA H-Trust Q4 DPS misses IPO forecast by 12.9% at 1.08 US cents

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 8:52 AM
UPDATED Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 10:15 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) posted a distribution per stapled security (DPS) of 1.08 US cents for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, missing its initial public offering (IPO) forecast of 1.24 US cents by 12.9 per cent.

Gross revenue was down 12.2 per cent to US$39.3 million for the quarter, from US$44.8 million forecast. 

This was due to room revenue being 12.6 per cent lower than forecast at US$37.2 million due to lower average daily rate. Meanwhile, occupancy was slightly lower at 69.8 per cent for the fourth quarter, the managers of the hospitality stapled group said on Wednesday.

Net property income (NPI) fell 32.9 per cent on the year to US$9.2 million for the quarter, from the forecast US$13.8 million.

Distributable income declined 12.9 per cent year on year to S$6.1 million, from S$7 million forecast.

SEE ALSO

ARA H-Trust sets up S$800m debt issuance programme

The distribution will be paid out on March 27, after books closure on Feb 28.

Meanwhile, for May 9, 2019 - ARA H-Trust's listing date - to Dec 31, DPS was 7.7 per cent lower at 4.21 US cents, versus 4.56 US cents forecast, and distributable income fell 7.7 per cent to S$23.9 million from forecast.

For the period, average daily rate was 5 per cent lower at US$122 than what was forecast, although occupancy rates remained strong at 77 per cent.

As a result, gross revenue was 7.9 per cent lower at S$115 million. NPI dropped 20.3 per cent to S$32.6 million from what was forecast.

The managers said the Covid-19 situation is being closely monitored by the US authorities. Given the limited number of cases in the US, they believe there is a lower risk of impact to ARA H-Trust's portfolio compared to hotels in gateway cities, as the majority of the portfolio's demand is predominantly oriented towards domestic business and leisure travellers.

"Nevertheless, the managers are actively monitoring the situation in the US and our hotels are actively taking precautions and putting in place measures to minimise the risk of virus exposure to our guests and employees," the managers added. 

Stapled securities of the mainboard-listed stapled group closed one US cent or 1.2 per cent higher at 0.865 US cent on Tuesday.

ARA H-Trust is a hospitality stapled group comprising ARA US Hospitality Management Trust which runs the hotels in the group's portfolio, and ARA US Hospitality Property Trust which holds the properties.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 10:08 AM
Transport

Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Aussie ex-PM Abbott

[SYDNEY] Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has claimed "very top" level Malaysian officials believed...

Feb 19, 2020 10:03 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares flat as financials drag; New Zealand little changed

[BENGALURU] Australian shares swung between positive and negative territory on Wednesday, with top lender...

Feb 19, 2020 09:57 AM
Real Estate

New York eyes luxury buildings in search for homeless fix

[NEW YORK] The search to find shelter for New York City's growing homeless population has led local officials to...

Feb 19, 2020 09:56 AM
Technology

Facebook faces tax court trial over Ireland offshore deal

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook Inc is slated to begin a tax trial in a San Francisco court on Tuesday, as the Internal...

Feb 19, 2020 09:55 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks fall at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday as unease spread through global markets over the deadly new...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly