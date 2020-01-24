You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ARA H-Trust sets up S$800m debt issuance programme

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 9:07 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) has established an S$800 million multicurrency stapled debt issuance programme, it said on Friday morning.

Under the programme, ARA H-Trust will offer stapled notes and stapled perpetual securities in Singapore.

Net proceeds from any issuance under the programme will be used for ARA H-Trust's general corporate purpose.

ARA H-Trust is a hospitality stapled group comprising ARA US Hospitality Management Trust (ARA H-BT) which runs the hotels in the group's portfolio, and ARA US Hospitality Property Trust (ARA H-Reit) which holds the properties.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the new debt programme, each series of notes or perps issued by ARA H-BT will be stapled to a corresponding series of notes or perps issued by ARA H-Reit.

SEE ALSO

ARA H-Trust completes acquisition of three US hotels for US$84m

That means the ARA H-BT debt securities may only be offered if there is an equal number of ARA H-Reit debt securities offered to the same person at the same time.

In the event that ARA H-Reit notes or perps are redeemed in whole or in part, a corresponding number of ARA H-BT notes or perps will also have to be redeemed at the same time, and vice versa.

OCBC has been appointed as the programme’s arranger and initial dealer.

ARA H-Trust stapled securities of ARA H-Trust closed unchanged at US$0.865 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit posts Q4 DPU of 0.77 S cent

Koh Bros Q4 net profit up 29% to S$2.4m

Lian Beng plans to sell stake in asphalt premix maker for S$9.4m

StarHub, M1 join forces to vie for Singapore 5G network licence

SGX invests 186m euros in index firm; Q2 net profit up 3%

Keppel Corp Q4 net profit up on better showing from most divisions

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.48...

Jan 24, 2020 09:19 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Starhub, SGX, UOL, CDLHT, ARA H-Trust, Frasers Hospitality, Sabana, Koh Brothers

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Jan 24, 2020 09:07 AM
Government & Economy

Westpac economists now see RBA delaying rate cut to April

[SYDNEY] Analysts at Westpac Banking Corp now expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates in...

Jan 24, 2020 09:04 AM
Government & Economy

Slowing contraction in Japan factory activity eases fears of recession: flash PMI

[TOKYO] Japan's factory activity contracted for a ninth straight month in January but at the slowest pace in five...

Jan 24, 2020 09:00 AM
Government & Economy

Some in Bank of Japan warned of soft inflation expectations: Dec meeting minutes

[TOKYO] A few Bank of Japan policymakers said households' short-term inflation expectations had declined since the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly