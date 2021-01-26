ARA Logos posts 8.9% rise in H2 DPU to 2.927 S cents

ARA Logos Logistics Trust's (ARA Logos) distribution per unit (DPU) rose 8.9 per cent to 2.927 Singapore cents for the six months ended Dec 31, 2020, from 2.689 cents a year ago, the manager said on Tuesday.

On an adjusted basis, DPU was 2.646 Singapore cents, up 16.3 per cent from 2.275 cents the year before. This excludes a one-off distribution consisting of S$2 million of the remaining retained distributable income released as part of H2 2020 distributable income and capital distribution of S$1.3 million.

Gross revenue was up 8.6 per cent to S$59.6 million for the half year, from S$54.9 million the year prior. This was mainly due to the commencement of new leases at ALOG Commodity Hub, ALOG Gul LogisCentre, ALOG Changi DistriCentre 1 and Pandan Logistics Hub as well as additional revenue from DHL Supply Chain ARC, partially offset by the lease expiry at 11-19 Kellar Street, Berrinba, Australia.

Net property income (NPI) was S$46.1 million, rising 10.7 per cent from S$41.6 million a year ago.

Distributable income increased 14.9 per cent year on year to S$33.5 million, from S$29.2 million.

The distribution will be paid out on Feb 26, after books closure on Feb 3.

Meanwhile, for the full year ended Dec 31, 2020, DPU was 4.9 per cent lower at 5.25 Singapore cents, from 5.523 cents a year ago. This was after factoring in the enlarged unit base with private placement units issued on Nov 11 and preferential offering units issued on Jan 25.

On an adjusted basis, excluding the one-off capital distribution of S$1.3 million in FY2020, DPU was 8.8 per cent higher at 5.152 Singapore cents, from 4.736 cents a year ago.

Gross revenue was 3.4 per cent higher at S$117.4 million, while NPI grew 4.8 per cent to S$90 million.

The increases in gross revenue and NPI were largely due to the commencement of new leases at certain properties as well as additional revenue from DHL Supply Chain ARC. This was partially offset by transitory downtime between leases at Pandan Logistics Hub and ALOG Cold Centre and the lease expiry at 11-19 Kellar Street, Berrinba.

The manager has further released the remaining S$1 million retained distributable income to unitholders. The total distributable income of S$2.5 million retained in Q1 2020 was fully released back to unitholders as at Dec 31, 2020.

Karen Lee, chief executive of the manager, said: "Backed by our sponsor, Logos, we will continue to execute our portfolio rebalancing and growth strategy to drive long-term sustainable returns for our unitholders."

Units of ARA Logos closed at S$0.68 on Monday, down S$0.01 or 1.5 per cent.