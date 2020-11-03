You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ARA Logos raises about S$50m in private placement

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 9:14 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ARA Logos Logistics Trust has raised about S$50 million from its private placement to partially finance its proposed acquisition of five Australian properties and investment in two of the sponsor's funds.

About 90.5 million new units were issued at 55.25 Singapore cents each.

The issue price represents a discount of 7.2 per cent to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of 59.52 Singapore cents per unit in the trust for trades done for the preceding market day on Oct 30 and up to the time the underwriting agreement was signed on Nov 2. Based on an adjusted VWAP of 57.43 Singapore cents per unit, the issue price represents a discount of 3.8 per cent.

The placement saw strong participation from a broad spectrum of investors, including new and existing institutional investors, the trust's manager said on Tuesday in a bourse filing.

Gross proceeds from the private placement will be used to partially finance the proposed acquisition of five logistics properties located in Australia and proposed investment in two of the sponsor's funds, subject to unitholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

If ARA Logos does not proceed with the proposed acquisition and fund investments, placement proceeds will be redeployed to fund ongoing as well as future investments or to pare down debt, the manager said in a separate bourse filing on Monday.

Total gross proceeds from the private placement, the upsize option if exercised, together with a preferential offering would be around S$100 million. The upsize option for the placement was not exercised.

Citigroup Global Markets Singapore, Credit Suisse (Singapore) and DBS were the underwriters for the private placement.

The new units are expected to start trading at 9am on Nov 11, following in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange.

The manager on Tuesday requested to lift a trading halt called on Monday. Prior to the halt, the counter was trading flat at 59.5 Singapore cents.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 09:09 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Nov 3, 2020 09:00 AM
Funding

Indonesia's Logisly bags US$6m in Series A round to scale operations

INDONESIA-BASED logistics platform Logisly has raised US$6 million in a Series A round led by Monk's Hill Ventures,...

Nov 3, 2020 08:47 AM
Consumer

Mondelez forecasts 2020 earnings growth, beats Q3 results

[BENGALURU] Mondelez International Inc on Monday forecast 2020 earnings to grow more than 5 per cent and reported...

Nov 3, 2020 08:46 AM
Companies & Markets

FCT H2 DPU falls 26.1% to 4.372 S cents on Covid-19 rental relief for tenants

FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT)'s distribution per unit (DPU) fell 26.1 per cent to 4.372 Singapore cents for its...

Nov 3, 2020 08:38 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's inflation slows in Oct, core CPI declines at fastest pace in over 21 years

[SEOUL] South Korea's annual inflation slowed in October and the core rate declined at its fastest pace in over 21...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Public healthcare workers can cash in leave they're unable to take

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Singapore stock market sheds value in October

S$1 kopi, freshly made by a robot

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for