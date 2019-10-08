You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ARA Private Funds inks more than US$460m of property deals in H1 2019

Tue, Oct 08, 2019 - 3:11 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE private funds division of ARA Asset Management closed over US$460 million worth of real estate transactions in the first half this year, the fund manager announced in a press statement on Tuesday.

"This marks a strong, acquisitive year for APF (ARA Private Funds), which acquired a well-located office building in Singapore's fringe CBD (central business district), and a B-Grade office building in the heart of Brisbane's CBD earlier this year," ARA Asset Management said.

Subject to due diligence, APF is also scheduled to sign a further US$700 million of pipeline assets by the fourth quarter this year. These include two prime office buildings, a community retail mall and another co-living asset.

David Kim, acting CEO of APF, said: "Our robust pipeline highlights our ability to source attractive deals, especially off-market opportunities, in key gateway cities of Asia-Pacific where we have 'boots-on-the-ground', and a well-established investment track record, enabling competitive advantages and the ability to deploy investor capital judiciously.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Looking ahead, the team will continue its de-risked value-add strategy, seeking underperforming, undervalued income-generating assets in the deep, liquid gateway markets in Asia-Pacific."

As at end-2018, ARA's assets under management stands at S$80.1 billion, more than double the S$35.6 billion at the point of its privatisation in April 2017. This growth was fuelled by both mergers and acquisitions, and organic expansion.

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hotel Properties shares jump 7.6%, prompting SGX query

Most traded manufacturing stocks averaged 16% YTD return: SGX

Mining and Minerals Industries to buy majority stake in Philippines copper-gold project

Artivision gets 6-month extension to complete reverse takeover deal

'Jim' the chatbot helps DBS hire wealth managers

Heliconia's assets under management tops S$1b, and it's still on the prowl

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly