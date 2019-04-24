You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ARA seeks business trust listing on SGX for US$720m hotel portfolio

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 8:47 AM
UPDATED Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 9:36 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

REAL estate investment group ARA Group is spinning off US$719.5 million of US hotels under the Hyatt brand into a business trust that it wants to list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

If the listing is successful, it will be the first Mainboard listing for SGX in almost a year, and will be the Singapore bourse's first hospitality trust focused purely on the United States market.

The proposed ARA US Hospitality Trust will comprise US dollar-denominated stapled securities of ARA US Hospitality Property Trust (ARA H-Reit), which will hold the hotel properties; and ARA US Hospitality Management Trust (ARA H-BT), which will run the hotels, according to a preliminary prospectus that has been lodged with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The pricing, amount to be raised and timing of the offering have not been set.

The business trust's initial portfolio comprises 38 hotels, consisting of 27 Hyatt Place select-service hotels and 11 Hyatt House extended-stay hotels across the United States with an appraised value of US$719.5 million. The hotels have a total of 4,950 rooms, with net property income of US$53.2 million in fiscal 2018 on a weighted average revenue per available room of US$94.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the eight-month period from May 1 to Dec 31, 2019, the trust is projected to post net property income of US$42.3 million and distributable income of US$26.1 million.

For 2020, the net property income is projected to be US$60.6 million, while the total distributable income is forecast at US$39.8 million.

There will be a concurrent cornerstone offering with the planned initial public offering, with cornerstone investors identified as SingHaiyi’s controlling shareholders Gordon Tang and Celine Tang; banks Bank of Singapore, DBS Bank, Credit Suisse AG and United Overseas Bank; and investment firm ICH Capital.

If the listing is successful, it will be the first new counter on SGX's Mainboard since the July 2018 listing of foodcourt operator Koufu Group.

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_Heng Swee Keat _240419_6.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

Apr 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, ComfortGelGro, Mapletree Commercial Trust, UIC, FCT, AA Reit

Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust raises Q1 DPU by 3.6% as Westgate boosts revenue

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening