ARA unit awarded £3b affordable housing guarantee scheme in UK

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ARA Asset Management on Sunday said that its subsidiary, ARA Venn, has been appointed the exclusive manager of a new £3 billion (S$5.26 billion) Affordable Housing Guarantee Scheme by the UK Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
ARA Venn is an investment...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes