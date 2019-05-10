ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts a shade off but ends day at IPO price of US$0.88

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ARA US Hospitality Trust on Thursday made its debut on the Singapore Exchange's mainboard at US$0.875 per stapled security, just slightly below its IPO (initial public offering) price of US$0.88, but recovered to end the day at the offer price.
