You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aramco lining up banks as IPO is coming 'very soon': CEO

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Abu Dhabi

STATE oil giant Saudi Aramco said it is lining up banks for its long-awaited initial public offering as the sale is now imminent.

Banks will be chosen "soon", chief executive officer Amin Nasser said at an industry conference in Abu Dhabi. Confirmation of the underwriters will signal that the share sale - set to be the world's largest - is finally in the offing after plans were put on hold last year.

"We have always said Aramco is ready for listing whenever the shareholder makes a decision to list," Mr Nasser said on Tuesday. "It's going to be very soon."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global investment banks presented a week of pitches starting in late August, people with knowledge of the matter said this month. Saudi Arabian Oil Co, as the company is formally known, is expected to choose about four or five banks to lead the IPO marketing as joint global coordinators, while a larger number will work on the deal in more junior capacities, the people said. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Hard to say goodbye to cheques when they remain cheap to use

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

OCBC Bank rolls out app-based, AI-powered service that understands simple Singlish

KrisEnergy gets 3-month debt moratorium

Corporate digest

Fear of job losses is holding back transformation in finance function

Editor's Choice

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

BT_20190911_JLDB11_3889121.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank keeps Singapore close to bolt down top spot in credit trading

BT_20190911_JAEU11_3889126.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Promote awareness of EUSFTA to realise its potential: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly