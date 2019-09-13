You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aramco may shun direct IPO sales to US funds over legal risk concerns

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

SAUDI Aramco is considering a structure for its initial public offering that would prevent it from marketing the deal directly to fund managers in the US, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The state-owned oil giant wants to avoid litigation risks that could result from selling the deal to US-based institutions, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Aramco is consulting with its bankers on the pros and cons of different deal structures, and it hasn't made any final decision, the people said.

Many foreign IPOs rely on the "Rule 144A" structure, which allows overseas companies to market offerings to institutional investors in the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The method being considered by Aramco is a so-called "Regulation S only" transaction, which would limit it to selling stock to foreign buyers and overseas units of US fund houses, the people said.

While that means that Aramco could still market the IPO to big investors like BlackRock Inc and Fidelity Investments via their foreign affiliates, US institutions without overseas subsidiaries would be left out. That would limit the pool of potential buyers for an offering that's slated to be one of the biggest equity offerings in history.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the architect of the IPO plan, has previously said he expects Aramco to be valued at over US$2 trillion.

Given those lofty expectations, Aramco will need all the help it can get to sell the deal. It has selected firms including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley for top roles on the transaction, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier this week.

Aramco is choosing as many as nine joint global coordinators including some Middle Eastern banks, according to the people. Saudi officials have also held discussions with some of the kingdom's wealthiest families about becoming anchor investors in the offering, Bloomberg News has reported.

Aramco is planning to sell shares on the Saudi stock exchange as soon as November and plans to hold a kick-off meeting with underwriters as soon as this week, people with knowledge of the matter have said. The company, formally known as Saudi Arabian Oil Co, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other Saudi companies have started taking steps to rope in US investors after the country began allowing foreign fund managers direct access to one of the world's most restricted major stock exchanges. Earlier this year, mall operator Arabian Centres Co conducted the first IPO by a Saudi company under Rule 144A, raising US$659 million, data compiled by Bloomberg show. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

SGX FX futures hit record volume in August on macro uncertainties

BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as vaping casts cloud

Citigroup sees Middle East, Africa revenue growth this year even as oil weighs

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

doc772ljizkq1g18jxpsgrm_doc76j2j0fnbig450w15a3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_unemployment_120919_45.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly