Are developer debt fears overblown?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AS PUNDITS squint at their recession-watch indicators and Hyflux becomes the latest cautionary tale, attention has fallen to Singapore's most leveraged companies and the question is where the next risks lie.
A quick scan shows that property developers are the most highly-
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg