You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Art that makes ripples

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20181107_ABCITI7_3609650.jpg
Nine-year-old Judy Boey Ming Fang's depiction of fish is meant to raise awareness of aquaponics farming, where fish waste is recycled as crop fertiliser. Twelve beneficiaries of The Business Times Budding Artists Fund will see their works on the bank's corporate calendars for 2019.

TWELVE beneficiaries of The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) will see their work adorn corporate calendars for 2019, in a partnership with Citi Commercial Bank Singapore.

Young Singapore artists were asked to interpret the theme of "Citi for Cities" - the bank's global

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SGX less strict than peers, but compliance is weighing on firms

Share buybacks take a tumble in October earnings season

DBS chief downplays impact of US-China trade war

Corporate digest

UOB opens new China HQ in Shanghai

GuocoLand kicks off final phase in Shanghai's Changfeng

Editor's Choice

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_KRBUKIT6_3609220.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Real Estate

Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
4 IPO activity disappoints in 2018 as big plans get iced
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_HENG67UE0_3609372.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore may need to review 2019 growth forecasts: Heng

BT_20181106_VMCHINA6_3609383.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Xi pledges that China will open up its markets further

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening