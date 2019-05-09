You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas Hospitality Trust posts 2.9% rise in Q4 DPS

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 8:38 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

ASCENDAS Hospitality Trust (AHT) on Thursday posted a 2.9 per cent year-on-year rise in distribution per stapled security (DPS) to 1.77 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended March 31, driven by full-quarter contribution from the five hotels acquired during the year.

Q4 DPS was further lifted by lower net finance costs and a partial distribution of the proceeds from the trust's divestment of its two hotels in Beijing.

However, the rise in DPS was partly offset by lower contributions from the Singapore hotel and Australia portfolio, as well as the weakening of the Australian dollar against the Singapore dollar.

Income available for distribution in Q4, less income retained for working capital, was up 3.5 per cent to S$20.1 million, compared to a year ago. This was mainly due to China sale proceeds distribution of S$4.6 million as well as a lower net finance cost.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the full year 2018/2019, the trust's DPS rose 2.9 per cent to 6.03 Singapore cents. Meanwhile, income available for distribution, less income retained for working capital, was up 3.4 per cent on year to S$68.5 million.

Despite the challenging year, AHT has been able to drive growth through the acquisitions in Japan and Korea, which boosted portfolio valuation 11.5 per cent year-on-year to S$1.8 billion as at end-March, said Tan Juay Hiang, CEO of the trust's manager, in a press statement.

"In the process, (the trust) broke into the Seoul hotel market, which is a city that we believe has strong hospitality fundamentals…The portfolio has grown steadily from approximately S$1 billion when (the trust) was listed in 2012," he said.

"We believe that the hotels acquired in FY2018/19, which were all on master lease arrangement, and the diversity of the portfolio have continued to build up the resilience of the portfolio as a whole through added income stability and will benefit the trust as we move into the new financial year," he added.

Ascendas Hospitality Trust closed flat at 92 Singapore cents on Thursday before the results were released. 

Companies & Markets

Frencken Q1 net profit up 27.2% to S$8.6m on industrial automation sales

OUE C-Reit Q1 DPU rises 47.5% to 0.9 Singapore cent

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

LifeBrandz settles with former executive director over unpaid salary

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

340m yuan difference in China Environment's audited FY2015 loss due to 'non-existent trade receivables'

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Best World.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 9, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, HDB housing loan rules for buying older properties updated

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening