Ascendas Hospitality Trust to buy Ibis Ambassador Seoul for 77.5 billion won

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ASCENDAS Hospitality Trust is set to acquire another hotel property in South Korea for 77.5 billion won (S$94.5 million).
The manager of the trust said after Wednesday's trading close that it has entered into an agreement with The Korean Teachers' Credit Union and KT&
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg