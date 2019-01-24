You are here

Ascendas India Trust Q3 DPU up to 2.05 S cents

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 8:53 PM
HIGHER interest income from investments, a rise in net property income and a one-off tax benefit lifted results for IT park owner Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) in its third quarter despite a depreciating Indian rupee.

Distribution per unit (DPU) for the quarter jumped from 1.82 Singapore cents in the previous year to 2.05 Singapore cents despite an enlarged unit base in the business trust due to a private placement exercise in February 2018 that saw 97.4 million new units issued.

Q3 income available for distribution leapt 38.9 per cent from S$15.3 million in the year-ago period to S$21.2 million

However, in Singapore dollar terms, total property income for the period slid 3.4 per cent from S$46.5 million to S$44.9 million. The business trust said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange that this was due to the Singapore dollar's appreciation against the Indian rupee by "about 10 per cent over the same period last year".

In Indian rupee terms, total property income increased 6 per cent from the year-ago period to 2.4 billion rupees.

Net property income rose 4 per cent to S$33.9 million from the previous year.

Its properties include the BlueRidge 2 in Pune; Atria at The V in Hyderabad and the Arshiya Warehouses near Mumbai.

Ascendas India Trust units ended S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent up at S$1.08 on Thursday.

