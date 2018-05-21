You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas India Trust to buy 7 more Hyderabad office buildings, including 2 for S$270m

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 8:21 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THE manager of Ascendas India Trust has entered into a forward purchase agreement to acquire two buildings, aVance 5 and 6 from Phoenix Infocity, the master developer of the aVance Business Hub in Hyderabad.

a-iTrust has also entered into a separate agreement with Phoenix to acquire five future buildings in aVance Business Hub 2, which is adjacent to aVance Business Hub.

The two buildings to be acquired in aVance Business Hub have a combined leasable area of 1.8 million square feet. aVance Business Hub, an information technology special economic zone, is located in Hyderabad's HITEC City. To date, a-iTrust has already acquired four buildings in the project totalling 1.5 million sq ft.

aVance 6 is 98 per cent leased to Amazon. aVance 5 is under construction and should be ready by the second half of 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both buildings will be acquired at a price that is not expected to exceed S$270 million. They will be acquired together after the completion of aVance 5, subject to required leasing levels being met, amongst other conditions.

This includes construction funding via inter-corporate deposits and debentures issued by Phoenix to a-iTrust and its affiliates for S$177.3 million.

The addition of aVance 5 and 6 to a-iTrust's portfolio will raise it by 13 per cent to 16 million square feet.

The five buildings to be acquired in aVance Business Hub 2 will be done so individually when each building is completed, subject to required leasing levels being met, amongst other conditions.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
2 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
3 Cash-filled designer handbags seized in raids on Malaysia's Najib
4 ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust to merge; VIT stapled securityholders to receive S$0.96 per unit
5 OCBC launches hybrid unit trust, combining fixed maturity product with call option strategy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_NAHTRADE21_3443351.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

No trade war as China pledges 'significantly' more US buying

BP_SGElec_210518_4.jpg
May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

BT_20180521_RCCOL21_3443364.jpg
May 21, 2018
Stocks

US Treasury yields, Europe worries suggest another volatile week

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening