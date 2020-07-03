You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit 'not presently proceeding' with Hyflux moratorium carve-out request

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 9:25 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) has informed the Singapore High Court that it is "not presently proceeding" with its application to be carved out of Hyflux's debt moratorium, the troubled water treatment firm said on Thursday night.

Hyflux's update followed a pre-trial conference in the morning, which saw the High Court setting out some revised dates for parties to file and serve affidavits and any submissions ahead of the July 27 hearing.

On July 27, Justice Aedit Abdullah will hear the applications by an unsecured working group (UWG) of banks and by ESR-Reit to be carved out of the moratorium. The UWG comprises Mizuho, KfW, Bangkok Bank, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered Bank, CTBC Bank and Korea Development Bank.

According to Hyflux's update on Thursday, the court has directed Hyflux and other creditors, if any, to file and serve their unredacted substantive reply affidavits on the UWG's application by July 11. Hyflux must also file and serve its unredacted substantive reply affidavit on ESR-Reit by that date.

By July 12, Hyflux and other creditors, if any, are to serve their redacted substantive reply affidavits on the creditors and other interested parties.

SEE ALSO

Hatten Land says units owe RM605m under proposed debt restructuring

ESR-Reit and the UWG will file and serve their respective unredacted response affidavits by July 21.

If a carve-out is approved, the UWG plans to file an application to appoint judicial managers to oversee Hyflux in place of the present management.

Hyflux's debt moratorium has been extended till July 30.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hatten Land says units owe RM605m under proposed debt restructuring

Q&M unit unveils programme to hire and train mid-career dental surgery assistants

Temasek delays annual report till Sept

Koufu's Deli Asia deal to 'bring in the dough'

DBS downgrades Shopee, Garena owner Sea to 'sell'

Hatten Land subsidiaries plan debt restructuring

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.33 ...

Jul 3, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sembcorp, DBS, OCBC, Halcycon Agri, Q&M Dental, Hatten Land

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Jul 3, 2020 08:52 AM
Government & Economy

US sees 51,000 new Covid-19 cases, infection rising in 37 states

[WASHINGTON] More than three dozen US states were seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally on...

Jul 3, 2020 08:49 AM
Companies & Markets

Hatten Land says units owe RM605m under proposed debt restructuring

TWO Hatten Land subsidiaries owe a combined RM605 million (S$196.9 million) to scheme creditors, although the bulk...

Jul 3, 2020 08:37 AM
Government & Economy

Monkeys infected with novel coronavirus developed short-term immunity

[WASHINGTON] Test monkeys infected with the novel coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic were protected...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.