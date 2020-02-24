You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit sells Changi warehouse to Hao Mart for S$20.3m

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 7:19 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) is selling a two-storey ramp-up warehouse building along Changi South Street 1 to minimart chain operator Hao Mart for S$20.3 million, the fund manager announced on Monday.

The sale price for 25 Changi South Street 1 is 14 per cent more than the original purchase price of S$17.8 million, and 2 per cent higher than the property's market valuation of S$19.9 million as at Dec 31, 2019.

The 19-year-old building has a gross floor area of 13,998 square metres, and has a remaining land lease tenure of about 37 years.

The divestment is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2020, and net proceeds after divestment costs are expected to be S$19.6 million. The proceeds may be recycled to fund committed investments, repay existing debts, extend loans to subsidiaries, fund general corporate and working capital needs and/or make distributions to unitholders.

The proposed divestment is in line with the Reit manager's asset management strategy to improve the quality of the Reit's portfolio and optimise returns for unitholders. It is not expected to have any material effect on the Reit's net asset value and distribution per unit for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.

SEE ALSO

Ascendas Reit Q3 DPU down 12.3% on enlarged base following rights issue

Ascendas Reit units closed at S$3.24 on Monday before the announcement, down five cents or 1.52 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 06:54 PM
Companies & Markets

APAC Realty posts 33% rise in Q4 net profit of S$5.5m

REAL estate agency APAC Realty on Monday posted a net profit of S$5.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31,...

Feb 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 24, 2020 06:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares slide 1.2% on Monday as Covid-19 worries grow

SINGAPORE equities resumed their slide on Monday as sentiment worsened due to a spike in cases of the novel...

Feb 24, 2020 06:01 PM
Government & Economy

UK Labour members vote on leader to replace Corbyn

[LONDON] Almost 600,000 members of Britain's main opposition Labour party began voting on Monday for a new leader to...

Feb 24, 2020 05:47 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares slump 2.7% on Monday amid political upheaval

MALAYSIA share prices closed sharply lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly