Ascendas Reit to raise S$1.2b for US, Europe, Australia acquisitions

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
510 Townsend Street in San Francisco is a seven-storey office building fully leased to Stripe - Ascendas Reit.jpg
Ascendas Reit has proposed to buy two office properties in San Francisco, including 510 Townsend Street, which is fully leased to Stripe.
PHOTO: ASCENDAS REIT

Singapore

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) has launched a private placement and preferential offering to raise gross proceeds of about S$1.2 billion.

This will finance its potential and proposed overseas acquisitions, including a US$560.2 million purchase of...

