Ascendas Reit to redeem S$300m 4.75% perps on first call date

Singapore
THE manager of Ascendas Reit on Thursday said the real estate investment trust (Reit) will redeem at par all the outstanding securities of its S$300 million, 4.75 per cent perpetual securities.
It will do so on Oct 14, the first call date.
Payment will be made to...
