You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit's Q1 DPU drops 1.2%; net property income rises 3.8%

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 7:10 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Ascendas Reit on Monday reported a 1.2 per cent drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 4.002 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018, from 4.049 cents last year.

However, this was due to the absence of a one-off distribution totaling S$5.9 million, mainly for upfront fees for some credit facilities. Excluding this, DPU would have grown 4.0 per cent, the trust said.

Total amount available for distribution fell 1 per cent to S$117.3 million. Net property income (NPI) was 3.8 per cent higher at S$159.2 million, while gross revenue rose 1.5 per cent to S$216.6 million.

The higher NPI was mainly due to contributions from newly acquired properties 100 Wickham Street and 108 Wickham Street in Brisbane, Australia, as well as redeveloped property 50 Kallang Avenue in Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Retrospective downward revisions in the annual value of certain properties also reduced property tax expenses, contributing to the higher NPI.

Units of the trust ended up 3 Singapore cents at S$2.76 on Monday, before results were announced.

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices gain at slower 0.7% pace in June: NUS index

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018 UOB Car Loan Launch1 (1).jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service

Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening