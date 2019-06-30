Ascendas-Singbridge's COO and CFO Jonathan Yap to be CapitaLand Financial's president from July 1

CAPITALAND will appoint Ascendas-Singbridge's chief operating officer (COO) and chief financial officer (CFO), Jonathan Yap Neng Tong, as the president of CapitaLand Financial on July 1. This follows the acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge by CapitaLand, which will start operating as one unified entity from July 1.

The 52-year-old Mr Yap will oversee CapitaLand Group's real estate investment trusts and business trusts, as well as private and third-party funds, according to a bourse filing made by CapitaLand on Sunday.

Mr Yap will also oversee the mainboard-listed property group's India business. He will be a key member of the management team responsible for developing and executing the enlarged CapitaLand's growth strategy. CapitaLand said Mr Yap has relevant experience and competency to enable him to fulfil his responsibilities in his new role.

Currently, he is a director of Ascendas Property Fund Trustee, the manager of Ascendas India Trust which is listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Prior to July 1, 2019, Mr Yap was the Ascendas-Singbridge's COO and CFO.

He was the chief investment officer and head of real estate funds at Ascendas-Singbridge from June 2015 to November 2017; assistant CEO of Ascendas from July 2012 to May 2015. From June 2007 to July 2014, he was an executive director and CEO of Ascendas Property Fund Trustee and head of real estate funds at Ascendas.

Mr Yap graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Estate Management (Honours) and Master of Science in Project Management from National University of Singapore.