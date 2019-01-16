Ascent Capital launches Myanmar fund backed by Temasek, ADB

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ASCENT Capital Partners, a Singapore-registered fund management firm, has launched its maiden Myanmar-focused private equity fund that counts Temasek Holdings, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Philippines conglomerate JG Summit Holdings as investors.
