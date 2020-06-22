You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascott members can now buy loyalty points; healthcare workers get discount

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 8:54 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

THE Ascott Limited, CapitaLand’s wholly-owned lodging business unit, on Monday launched a points purchase feature for its Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme.

The feature "provides members with greater flexibility to buy points in advance or gift the points to family and friends as travel gradually resumes across the world", the company said in a bourse filing.

It said ASR had "remained a resilient channel to drive direct online booking revenue during the Covid-19 outbreak".

ASR membership has tripled, and the number of direct online bookings from members has quadrupled since the launch of the loyalty programme last year, Ascott said.

Currently, 90 per cent of bookings through Ascott’s websites are made by ASR members. The majority of members are from Singapore, China, Australia, France, the Philippines and Malaysia, it added.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia partially reopens borders to selected expats, medical tourists

Under the new points purchase feature, ASR points can be fully redeemed for room nights. There is no cap to points earned, no minimum points redemption, and no blackout dates.

Ascott is also giving healthcare workers a discount of up to 40 per cent at participating properties worldwide from July 1 to Dec 31 when they sign up as an ASR member and book online.

Upon check-in, they will be required to present a valid staff identity card or any official documents to verify that they belong in the healthcare industry.

Shares of CapitaLand ended Friday at S$2.93, down S$0.04 or 1.4 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 08:51 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he held off Xinjiang sanctions due to trade talks

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump held off on imposing tougher sanctions on Chinese officials blamed for a...

Jun 22, 2020 08:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices edge up on tighter supply, but demand concerns check gains

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices nudged higher on Monday on tighter supplies from major producers, but concerns that a record...

Jun 22, 2020 08:28 AM
Real Estate

US housing set to ride out the pandemic's economic storm: poll

[BENGALURU] US home prices will defy the current economic downturn and ride out the storm, supported by record low...

Jun 22, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, with fears over increasing global virus infections outweighing hopes...

Jun 22, 2020 08:16 AM
Government & Economy

EU and China to seek to cool tensions at video summit

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) and China will seek to cool tensions on Monday at a video summit, their first...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.