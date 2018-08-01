You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascott opens 2 Citadines serviced residences in Vietnam, including its biggest property globally

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 1:55 PM
ann@sph.com.sg

Citadines Blue Cove Danang (1).jpg
The 548-unit Citadines Blue Cove Danang, which is also Vietnam’s largest serviced residence, is located by the Han River in the Son Tra peninsular.
PHOTO: ASCOTT

Citadines Blue Cove Danang (2).jpg
Citadines Blue Cove Danang offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, most of which overlook Danang Bay. It also boasts the world’s highest and largest 24k gold-plated infinity pool.
PHOTO: ASCOTT

CAPITALAND’S wholly owned serviced residence arm, The Ascott Limited, has opened its largest property globally, Citadines Blue Cove Danang in Vietnam, and its fifth property in Ho Chi Minh City, Citadines Regency Saigon.

The 548-unit Citadines Blue Cove Danang, which is also Vietnam’s largest serviced residence, is located by the Han River in the Son Tra peninsular, while the 229-unit Citadines Regency Saigon is in the prime business and residential area of Ho Chi Minh City's District 3, Ascott announced in a press statement on Wednesday.

Lew Yen Ping, Ascott’s country general manager for Vietnam, said: “Vietnam is Ascott’s largest market in South-east Asia where demand for serviced residences remains high. We currently have 21 properties offering close to 4,700 units across seven cities in the country. Both Citadines Blue Cove Danang and Citadines Regency Saigon have prime locations in key business and tourism districts of Danang and Ho Chi Minh City, which enjoy a huge influx of corporate and leisure travellers."

Ms Lew said that in the next three years, Ascott is scheduled to open over 2,000 units across nine properties in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Danang, Halong City and Binh Duong province. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ascott is "committed to achieve our target of 7,000 units in the country by 2020”, she added.

Citadines Blue Cove Danang offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, most of which overlook Danang Bay. It also boasts the world’s highest and largest 24k gold-plated infinity pool as well as a park with sculptures of the wonders of the world.

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with likely added investment of US$350m

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Employees taking up work-related training rose to 48% in 2017: Chee Hong Tat

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening