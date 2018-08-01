Ascott opens 2 Citadines serviced residences in Vietnam, including its biggest property globally

The 548-unit Citadines Blue Cove Danang, which is also Vietnam’s largest serviced residence, is located by the Han River in the Son Tra peninsular.

Citadines Blue Cove Danang offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, most of which overlook Danang Bay. It also boasts the world’s highest and largest 24k gold-plated infinity pool.

CAPITALAND’S wholly owned serviced residence arm, The Ascott Limited, has opened its largest property globally, Citadines Blue Cove Danang in Vietnam, and its fifth property in Ho Chi Minh City, Citadines Regency Saigon.

The 548-unit Citadines Blue Cove Danang, which is also Vietnam’s largest serviced residence, is located by the Han River in the Son Tra peninsular, while the 229-unit Citadines Regency Saigon is in the prime business and residential area of Ho Chi Minh City's District 3, Ascott announced in a press statement on Wednesday.

Lew Yen Ping, Ascott’s country general manager for Vietnam, said: “Vietnam is Ascott’s largest market in South-east Asia where demand for serviced residences remains high. We currently have 21 properties offering close to 4,700 units across seven cities in the country. Both Citadines Blue Cove Danang and Citadines Regency Saigon have prime locations in key business and tourism districts of Danang and Ho Chi Minh City, which enjoy a huge influx of corporate and leisure travellers."

Ms Lew said that in the next three years, Ascott is scheduled to open over 2,000 units across nine properties in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Danang, Halong City and Binh Duong province.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Ascott is "committed to achieve our target of 7,000 units in the country by 2020”, she added.

Citadines Blue Cove Danang offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, most of which overlook Danang Bay. It also boasts the world’s highest and largest 24k gold-plated infinity pool as well as a park with sculptures of the wonders of the world.