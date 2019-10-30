You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit DPU rises 5% to 1.91 S cents for Q3

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 8:26 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

lyf one-north Singapore.jpg
Ascott Reit's maiden development project and co-living project lyf one-north Singapore is on track to open in 2021.
PHOTO: ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

ASCOTT Residence Trust's (Ascott Reit) third-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) rose 5 per cent to 1.91 Singapore cents versus 1.82 cents a year ago.

Excluding the divestment of Ascott Raffles Place Singapore, DPU for the quarter ended Sept 30 would have been 1.73 cents compared with 1.72 cents.

Ascott Reit units closed up S$0.02 or 1.4 per cent to S$1.42 on Tuesday.

The hospitality trust's net income before changes in fair value was S$46.2 million, a slight rise from S$46.1 million last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Distribution to unitholders, which includes a one-off partial distribution from the Raffles Place divestment, grew 6 per cent to S$41.6 million from S$39.4 million.

SEE ALSO

Far East H-Trust's Q3 DPS down 1% to 1.04 S cents on enlarged base

Revenue slipped 2 per cent to S$132.4 million from S$134.5 million mainly due to a S$2.3 million revenue decrease from the Raffles Place divestment.

Gross profit edged up 1 per cent to S$65 million from S$64.2 million, while revenue per available unit declined 2 per cent to S$155 per day mainly due to weaker exchange rates in Q3 2019.

The proposed combination of Ascott Reit and Ascendas Hospitality Trust (A-HTrust), first announced in July, is expected to complete by the end of 2019.

The new Ascott Reit-Business Trust stapled units under the combined entity will begin trading on the Singapore Exchange on Jan 2, 2020.

Beh Siew Kim, CEO of Ascott Reit's manager Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, said: "With a debt headroom of about S$1.1 billion, we have the capacity to pursue yield-accretive acquisitions, development and conversion projects.

"Post-combination, we will continue to have the mandate to acquire lodging assets in any part of the world. Besides Asia-Pacific, we will also keep a lookout for quality assets in Europe and the US.

"lyf one-north Singapore, our maiden development project and co-living property, is on track to open in 2021. Post-completion of Ascott Reit’s combination with A-HTrust, we will review the combined portfolio to assess opportunities for asset enhancements to maximise returns."

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 08:34 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slip, set to snap 7-day winning streak; New Zealand inches up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped on Wednesday after a seven-session run of gains, led lower by miners, ahead of...

Oct 30, 2019 08:33 AM
Companies & Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts Q3 DPS falls 4.1% on lower income from overseas hotels

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) on Wednesday posted a 4.1 per cent fall in distribution per stapled security (DPS) to...

Oct 30, 2019 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei opens down before central bank decisions

[TOKYO] Japan's main Nikkei index opened lower on Wednesday with investors cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve'...

Oct 30, 2019 08:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality Trust posts 4.1% drop in Q4 DPS to 1.1655 S cents

INTERNATIONAL hotel investor Frasers Hospitality Trust’s distribution per stapled security (DPS) fell 4.1 per cent...

Oct 30, 2019 08:15 AM
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit completes acquisition of California office tower

MANULIFE US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US Reit) on Wednesday morning said it has completed its purchase...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly