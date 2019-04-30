You are here

Ascott Reit DPU rises 7% to 1.45 Singapore cents for Q1

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 8:27 AM
ASCOTT Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent rise in its distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.45 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, from 1.35 Singapore cents a year ago. 

After the Singapore-listed hospitality trust adjusted for one-off items, the adjusted DPU was 4 per cent higher at 1.33 Singapore cents compared to 1.28 Singapore cents previously. 

Units in Ascott Reit closed at S$1.21 on Monday, up 1.7 per cent, or two Singapore cents. 

Distribution to unitholders for Q1 increased 8 per cent to S$31.5 million, due to better operating performance, lower financing costs and higher one-off realised exchange gain of S$1 million, said Ascott Reit's manager. 

It added that the realised exchange gain of S$2.6 million for Q1 arose from the repayment of foreign currency bank loans, with a 15 per cent deposit received for the divestment of Ascott Raffles Place Singapore, announced in January 2019. The divestment is expected to be completed in May 2019.

Revenue was also up 3 per cent to S$115.9 million, mainly attributable to stronger performance from the Reit's properties in Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, the manager added. 

Meanwhile, gross profit inched up 2 per cent to S$49.5 million, and revenue per available unit (RevPAU) for Q1 came in at S$133 per day, representing a 3 per cent increase from the year-ago period. 

