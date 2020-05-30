Ascott Residence Trust sets precedent in skipping first call on perpetual

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ASCOTT Residence Trust (ART) will not be redeeming its S$250 million, 4.68 per cent perpetual issue on its first call date next month. The move sets a precedent for real estate investment trust (Reit) perpetuals.
In choosing not to call the perpetual, the hospitality...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes