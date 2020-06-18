Ascott secures contracts for 25 new properties

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
IN THE first five months of 2020, CapitaLand's lodging business unit The Ascott Limited secured contracts for 25 new properties. The contracts cover 5,400 units across 19 cities, the property giant said on Wednesday.
This is the largest number of new properties clinched...
