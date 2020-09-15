Asean banks' asset quality risks still high, green shoots muted: Maybank KE

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MAYBANK Kim Eng (MKE) has downgraded its sector outlook on Asean banks to negative as their asset quality risks remain high while operational recovery may stay muted.
"As moratoriums begin to unwind, starting from Q3 in Malaysia, we expect additional asset quality...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes