Asia markets dip on global growth issues

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
INVESTORS have been looking to a positive ending to the US-China trade relationship and China's fiscal stimulus measures to boost its economy to have a positive effect on markets.
But they could not shake off the reality that was staring down at them - that global growth rates are falling
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg