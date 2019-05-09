Asia markets slide on trade concerns

Get our introductory offer at only
WANING sentiment over a US-China trade resolution sent investors running for the hills in a broadly lower session in Asia.
This followed a Wall Street sell-off on Tuesday, triggered by key US officials being supportive of increasing levies on Chinese imports.
The mood on the day
