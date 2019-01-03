You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AsiaMedic CEO resigns to pursue personal interests

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 9:25 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CATALIST-listed healthcare provider AsiaMedic said on Thursday that Choo Kin Poo has tendered his resignation as its chief executive, as well as for his other positions held with the Luye Medical group of companies.

Mr Choo, 44, resigned to pursue personal interests. He had been CEO since June 2016. Mr Choo will serve a notice of three months and his last day of service is Apr 1. 

The board of AsiaMedic said it extends its best wishes to Mr Choo on his future endeavours and will search for a new CEO. The board will oversee the transition period until the appointment of the new CEO.

Separately, non-executive director Guo Wenfei has also resigned to pursue personal interests. Koh Boon How, the deputy chief financial officer of Hong Kong-listed Luye Pharma Group, has been appointed non-executive director in his place.

AsiaMedic shares last changed hands at S$0.021 on Dec 20 last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

LTC Corp to suspend trading from Jan 11

Alpha Energy extends long-stop date to Feb 28

Teho International to distribute vendors shares as part of settlement

Singapore's Nova Buildings acquires BlueScope's pre-fab buildings business in Vietnam

Creative expands Super X-Fi products to headphones with built-in tech

STI generates 9.2% annualised total return in 2009-2018 period: SGX

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
3 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc73h69wdjsbq1ai0zbh6x_doc6zowynm7iuhxefb015y.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity eases for the 4th straight month in December

doc73h4e5uf0hjha61b6x6_doc714z11ycdkp1bppv14y7.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening