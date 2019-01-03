AsiaMedic CEO resigns to pursue personal interests

CATALIST-listed healthcare provider AsiaMedic said on Thursday that Choo Kin Poo has tendered his resignation as its chief executive, as well as for his other positions held with the Luye Medical group of companies.

Mr Choo, 44, resigned to pursue personal interests. He had been CEO since June 2016. Mr Choo will serve a notice of three months and his last day of service is Apr 1.

The board of AsiaMedic said it extends its best wishes to Mr Choo on his future endeavours and will search for a new CEO. The board will oversee the transition period until the appointment of the new CEO.

Separately, non-executive director Guo Wenfei has also resigned to pursue personal interests. Koh Boon How, the deputy chief financial officer of Hong Kong-listed Luye Pharma Group, has been appointed non-executive director in his place.

AsiaMedic shares last changed hands at S$0.021 on Dec 20 last year.