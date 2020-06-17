AsiaMedic reviewing businesses amid virus crisis, but can meet obligations, says its board

Get our introductory offer at only
LOSS-MAKING healthcare company AsiaMedic expects to be able to fulfil its business obligations in the next six months, the board told shareholders on Wednesday, after questions from an investor watchdog on the business impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Yet, with the virus outbreak...
