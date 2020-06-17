You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AsiaMedic reviewing businesses amid virus crisis, but can meet obligations, says its board

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 7:17 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

LOSS-MAKING healthcare company AsiaMedic expects to be able to fulfil its business obligations in the next six months, the board told shareholders on Wednesday, after questions from an investor watchdog on the business impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, with the virus outbreak...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Union Gas eyes potential purchase of parent's LPG businesses

Marina Bay Sands mall re-opening limited to loyalty customers only

Equities to move higher on sustained economic recovery: UBS

DBS brings community farming to Changi Business Park

Hong Leong Asia raises Tasek stake to 92.4%, secures acceptances for offer of 4%

Ascott secures contracts for 25 new properties, to expand reach into 4 major cities

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 07:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Union Gas eyes potential purchase of parent's LPG businesses

LIQUEFIED petroleum gas (LPG) dealer Union Gas Holdings plans to buy the distribution, bottling and storage...

Jun 17, 2020 06:45 PM
Transport

Lufthansa warns rescue threatened as billionaire weighs in

[FRANKFURT] European airline giant Lufthansa warned Wednesday that a billionaire investor could block a nine-billion...

Jun 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 17, 2020 06:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Marina Bay Sands mall re-opening limited to loyalty customers only

THE mall at Marina Bay Sands will be open only to loyalty programme members when retail operations start again on...

Jun 17, 2020 05:40 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.1% higher on Wednesday on mixed signals

LOCAL shares clawed back early losses on Wednesday to close slightly higher as traders welcomed Tuesday's findings...

UPDATED 1 hour 12 min ago
Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.