You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
PREMIUM

Asian corporates risk taking USD funding for granted

Clifford Lee of DBS highlights geopolitical tensions and says what is missing among businesses in Asia is a sense of "paranoia"
Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

Singapore

AS VOTE tallies in the US elections spilled into headlines over several days in November, DBS's chief dealmaker in bonds was hardly keen to place bets on the final victor.

Not that the eventual win by Joe Biden is a mere footnote in 2020, in itself a year of tumultuous...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 12:20 AM
Transport

Carlos Ghosn investigated by France over possible tax evasion

[PARIS] Auto executive-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn is under investigation in France for possible tax evasion during...

Dec 15, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Muhyuddin may face showdown in final budget vote

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may face another challenge to his leadership on Tuesday, if...

Dec 14, 2020 11:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Huntington Bancshares to buy TCF Financial for US$6b

Huntington Bancshares will acquire TCF Financial in an all-stock deal valued at almost US$6 billion, one of the...

Dec 14, 2020 11:34 PM
Technology

Draft EU law could see tech giants fined 10% of revenue

[BRUSSELS] Draft EU legislation set to be unveiled Tuesday could see tech giants fined up to 10 percent of their...

Dec 14, 2020 11:19 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as travel stocks rally on vaccine roll-out

[ NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for