Asian corporates risk taking USD funding for granted

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AS VOTE tallies in the US elections spilled into headlines over several days in November, DBS's chief dealmaker in bonds was hardly keen to place bets on the final victor.
Not that the eventual win by Joe Biden is a mere footnote in 2020, in itself a year of tumultuous...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes