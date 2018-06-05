You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Asian Healthcare Specialists posts half-year net profit of S$1.4m

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 8:43 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

ORTHOPAEDIC services provider Asian Healthcare Specialists (AHS) on Tuesday posted a half-year net profit of S$1.43 million, up from S$151,000 in the year-ago period as it changed the way it paid its doctors.

On a per-share basis, net earnings was 0.49 Singapore cent for the six months ended March 31, up from 0.05 Singapore cent last year. 

The firm has declared a tax-exempt interim cash dividend of 0.2 Singapore cent per share. The counter last traded at S$0.275 apiece on Monday, up 1.85 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent.

Revenue remained fairly stable at S$5.65 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 from S$5.62 million a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to AHS, the increase in earnings was mainly attributable to the termination of consultancy services agreements with some of its doctors, including executive chairman and chief executive Dr Chin Pak Lin, and the commencement of employment agreements instead. The termination of consultancy services agreements led purchased and contracted services costs to decrease to S$64,000 in the first half from a year-ago expense of S$3.7 million. At the same time, staff costs increased to S$1.7 million in H1 FY18 from S$334,000 last year as a result of the new employment agreements and an increase in headcount.

AHS also incurred one-off listing expenses for its initial public offering on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board in April. Excluding listing expenses, the group's half-year net profit would have been S$2.1 million, AHS said. 

Looking ahead, the group expects the demand for its medical services in Singapore to continue growing given an ageing population and an increasing percentage of insured patients in Singapore and the region. Nonetheless, AHS described the healthcare business as "highly competitive" and said that it would focus on growing through acquisitions, joint ventures or strategic alliances, and investments into synergistic businesses. It will also seek to invest in talents to strengthen its market position.

Companies & Markets

Tat Hong offer closes with offeror controlling 93.62% stake

Edition to buy 51% stake in cyber security firm Hyperlync with US$3.5m facility

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Vard, YZJ Shipbuilding, Asian Healthcare Specialists

C&G in S$400m reverse takeover of Param Mitra Coal; to undertake 100-to-1 share consolidation

Energy Supply Solutions ceases retail electricity business

Hyflux to meet bank lenders this week on debt restructuring

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

2018-06-01T012812Z_1341749548_RC14C9FD1610_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-QANTAS-AIR-NEW-ZEALAND.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Qantas considers offering ultra-long-haul routes

Jun 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Vard, YZJ Shipbuilding, Asian Healthcare Specialists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening