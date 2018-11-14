Asian markets pare losses after hectic trade

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ASIAN markets pared losses at Tuesday's closing bell, after tracking a frantic selloff precipitated by signs that Apple's iPhone may be seeing softer demand.
Apple's share price tumbled on Monday after optical equipment maker Lumentum Holdings said one of its "largest" clients had cut its
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg