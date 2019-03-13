Asian markets rally in risk-on mood

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
MUCH focus on Wednesday will be on whether UK Prime Minister's Theresa May's revised Brexit deal has been given the go ahead.
An approved deal is likely to see the pound continue to strengthen, CMC Markets' Margaret Yang told BT.
If Mrs May's deal is voted down and the extension of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg